Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Urges Govt Employees To Work With Dedication

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has urged government employees to work with dedication and professionalism to facilitate people and address their problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has urged government employees to work with dedication and professionalism to facilitate people and address their problems.

He was talking to a delegation of All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) KP that was led by its Provincial Chairman, Nasiruddin. The delegation informed the governor about their problems relating to pension reforms, provision of service structure to Lady Health Workers and up-gradation of teachers.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Governor highlighted the importance of government employees and said that every individual should play its role and facilitate people to get timely service delivery.

Governor listened to the problems of delegation and said that steps would be taken to provide them relief. He said that country is being faced with financial challenges adding that government employees should also work to steer the country out of crises.

He said that government desires to address issues of people that are striving to get government jobs. He said that we should follow an amicable approach to inform authorities about our problems rather resorting to strikes and protest.

Later, governor also met with provincial caretaker ministers including Haji Manzoor Afridi, Fazal Elahi and ANP leader, Sardar Hussain Babak.

