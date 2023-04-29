Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali meets with delegations; urged people to work for strengthening national economy

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has said that each and every citizen of the country should play a role to strengthen the economy of the country and maintain peace in the motherland

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has said that each and every citizen of the country should play a role to strengthen the economy of the country and maintain peace in the motherland.

He was talking to former presidents of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sultan Chawala, Mian Naisr Hayat Magoon and Zikria Usman at Governor House on Saturday.

Former presidents of FPCCI informed the governor about problems of the business community and matters relating to the promotion of the industrial sector.

Later, a delegation of North Waziristan elders met with Governor and informed him about their problems including the amount for demolished Miranshah Bazar.

The delegation was led by former MNA and Mayor of Miranshah, Moulana Zaik Zaman.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor assured cooperation to the delegation in addressing their issues and said that the provincial and Federal governments are also striving for the facilitation of tribal people and to maintain peace in their areas.

The Governor also visited Raiti Bazar of the inner city and met with people.

He also listened to their problems and assured them of cooperation.