Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Assures Tribal Delegation For Resolution Of Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 07:52 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday said that the provincial and federal government was taking steps for the development of merged districts and a handsome amount would be allocated for uplift of these areas in the coming budget

He was talking to a 24-member delegation of merged areas tehsil chairmen and local government representatives of South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Mohmand, Orakzai, Kurram and Bajaur merged districts. The delegation informed the governor about their problems relating to health, education and electricity and urged him to resolve these issues.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Governor said that he is not oblivious to the problems of merged districts and that concerned authorities would be contacted to address their concerns.

He also praised the services and sacrifices of tribal people and said that joint efforts are needed to maintain peace and serenity in tribal merged districts. He also assured delegation cooperation to address their long-standing sense of deprivation.

