PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Friday highlighted the significance of bureaucracy in the country's development and said they should work with dedication and honesty to facilitate people.

He was talking to 14-members delegation of officers belonging to 33rd Senior Management Course that called on him in Governor House.

The delegation that was on the study tour included officers of various occupational groups and ministries. Faculty Director, Zoabia Masood was also present on the occasion.

The delegation was briefed about constitutional responsibilities of the governor and matters relating to security, mining, higher education, local government system and natural resources of KP.

Speaking in an interaction session after briefing, the governor said that steps have been taken by Federal and provincial government to address issues that come to forefront after the merger of tribal areas. He termed unemployment the main reason behind law and order situation and said that a policy of transparency, justice and merit would help controlling unemployment.

Governor said that despite the importance of local government system in addressing problems of people, local government representatives are without any significant powers leading to increase of problems.

He said that local investors should also be facilitated alongside foreign investors to strengthen economy of the country. He also highlighted importance of women for attaining goals of development and said that women are 52 percent of our population and they should be encouraged to play their part in country's development.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that enrollment of women has been increased in universities and higher education institutions have been directed to focus on research and innovation to enable students to tap the potential of the current world.

He also advised officers to work for the facilitation of people abiding by the code of conduct, principles and following policy of merit by ignoring personal liking and disliking.

Delegation and Faculty Director, Zoabia Masood expressed gratitude to Governor and presented a shield to KP governor.