Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali directs transparency, merit in appointments of VCs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday stressed following a policy of merit and transparency in appointments of Vice Chancellors (VCs) in public sector universities and said that educational qualifications and administrative capabilities should be considered minutely before giving them responsibilities.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held to discuss matters of appointing vice-chancellors in universities.

The meeting was also attended by caretaker ministers including Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel, Justice (rtd) Irshad Qaisar, Hamid Shah, Chief Secretary, Nadeem Aslam, Secretary Law and Secretary Higher Education.

The meeting discussed the educational, administrative and financial problems of universities due to the delay in appointing permanent vice-chancellors. Participants of the meeting also discussed appointments of vice-chancellors in newly established universities including Shringal and Taimargara and various problems faced by these varsities.

The meeting was briefed by Chief Secretary, Higher Education Secretary about appointments of vice-chancellors in public sector universities.

The meeting concurred to appoint vice-chancellors at the earliest following policy of merit and transparency.

Chairing the meeting, Governor directed that appointments should be made abiding by policy of merit and transparency and search committee must be informed about any complaints. He said that universities should be provided all the needed facilities and pay increases of staff should also be considered.

He urged vice-chancellors and faculty members to jointly work to further increase the educational standard of these institutions besides introducing research innovations to enhance the capacity of students and enable them to meet the challenges of the contemporary world.

KP Governor said that young generation is our asset and their venturing into new fields of technologies would directly impact progress and development of our country. He that advancement into new education field would not only benefit our youth but would also help strengthen the country's economy.