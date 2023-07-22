Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali For Prompt Actions To Provide Necessary Aid To Rains Affected In Chitral

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali for prompt actions to provide necessary aid to rains affected in Chitral

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday expresses deep grief and sorrow over the losses caused by heavy rains and floods in Chitral and surrounding areas and has taken prompt actions to address the situation to provide necessary aid to the affected communities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday expresses deep grief and sorrow over the losses caused by heavy rains and floods in Chitral and surrounding areas and has taken prompt actions to address the situation to provide necessary aid to the affected communities.

The governor had a telephonic conversation with the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure all possible assistance to the flood and rain-affected people in Chitral and other regions.

The Governor asked for immediate measures to restore the ground route to Upper Chitral.

The governor instructed that no effort should be spared in providing aid to the affected people in the Chitral district and other regions, hit by floods and heavy rains.

He also contacted the Chairman of the Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, directing him to ensure prompt relief operations.

Urgent actions are to be taken to safely relocate local residents, travellers, and tourists to secure locations in Chitral, said Governor Ghulam Ali.

Due to the disruption of the ground link to Upper Chitral, arrangements will be made to ensure the delivery of essential supplies, including food and other necessities, to the affected area, he added.

The business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Karachi, was prepared to extend support to those affected in Chitral and surrounding areas, he said.

The district administration urged to establish immediate communication channels for any requirements, Governor Ghulam Ali assures full cooperation.

Related Topics

Karachi Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Business Flood Chitral Ghulam Ali All Rains

Recent Stories

UAE leaders extend condolences to Emir of Qatar ov ..

UAE leaders extend condolences to Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Ham ..

29 minutes ago
 GPEI delegation concludes visit to Pakistan

GPEI delegation concludes visit to Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles Emri of Qatar over passing ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles Emri of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdu ..

29 minutes ago
 Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardar ..

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari commends Turkey's role in se ..

28 minutes ago
 Support for Germany's Right-Wing AfD Party Hits Re ..

Support for Germany's Right-Wing AfD Party Hits Record High of 22% - Poll

28 minutes ago
 Police conduct search & strike operation near Saji ..

Police conduct search & strike operation near Sajikot Chinese Camp

24 minutes ago
Cricket: West Indies v India 2nd Test score

Cricket: West Indies v India 2nd Test score

25 minutes ago
 Balochistan is all set to establish 1000 MW solar ..

Balochistan is all set to establish 1000 MW solar plant

25 minutes ago
 IIOJK people living under intolerable suppression, ..

IIOJK people living under intolerable suppression, violent operations: experts

25 minutes ago
 DC for ensuring foolproof security, provision of s ..

DC for ensuring foolproof security, provision of services for Havelian by-polls

25 minutes ago
 Vingegaard virtually assures back-to-back Tour de ..

Vingegaard virtually assures back-to-back Tour de France triumphs

24 minutes ago
 German CG honours Pak special athletes for winning ..

German CG honours Pak special athletes for winning medals in Berlin Olympics

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan