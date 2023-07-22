Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali for prompt actions to provide necessary aid to rains affected in Chitral

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday expresses deep grief and sorrow over the losses caused by heavy rains and floods in Chitral and surrounding areas and has taken prompt actions to address the situation to provide necessary aid to the affected communities.

The governor had a telephonic conversation with the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure all possible assistance to the flood and rain-affected people in Chitral and other regions.

The Governor asked for immediate measures to restore the ground route to Upper Chitral.

The governor instructed that no effort should be spared in providing aid to the affected people in the Chitral district and other regions, hit by floods and heavy rains.

He also contacted the Chairman of the Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, directing him to ensure prompt relief operations.

Urgent actions are to be taken to safely relocate local residents, travellers, and tourists to secure locations in Chitral, said Governor Ghulam Ali.

Due to the disruption of the ground link to Upper Chitral, arrangements will be made to ensure the delivery of essential supplies, including food and other necessities, to the affected area, he added.

The business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Karachi, was prepared to extend support to those affected in Chitral and surrounding areas, he said.

The district administration urged to establish immediate communication channels for any requirements, Governor Ghulam Ali assures full cooperation.