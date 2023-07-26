Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali visits Imambargahs, procession routes, reviews security measures

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Wednesday visited Imambargahs, procession routes and sensitive areas of the provincial metropolis and reviewed security measures.

He also visited the control room that was established in Khan Raziq Shaheed Police Station to monitor sensitive areas and procession routes. He was briefed by police officials regarding steps taken to ensure peace in Muharram.

KP Governor also went to Imamia Mosque and Imambargah in Koocha Risaldar and met with people. Later he visited Central Command Center in Kohati Gate.

Governor was also informed about the working of CCTV cameras and surveillance gadgets installed on procession routes. He also visited Hussainia Hall and inquired about security measures.

Talking to the media, KP Governor lauded security measures being taken by police for the peaceful observance of Muharram and highlighted sacrifices offered by police in the line of duty.

He also urged people to be vigilant and support the efforts of law enforcers in maintaining peace. He also stressed developing sentiments of mutual respect and tolerance to observe peace in society.