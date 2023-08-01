Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Chairs Meeting To Discuss Education Related Matters Of Edwards College

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali chairs meeting to discuss education related matters of Edwards College

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here Tuesday chaired a meeting that was convened to discuss matters related to further improve education standards in historic educational institution, Edwards College Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here Tuesday chaired a meeting that was convened to discuss matters related to further improve education standards in historic educational institution, Edwards College Peshawar.

The meeting was also attended by caretaker ministers including Justice Retired Irshad Qaisar and Abdul Haleem Qasuria, Bishop Diocese Peshawar, Humphrey Sarfaraz Peter, Legal Advisor, Ishaq Ali and concerned officials.

The meeting discussed measures to improve educational standards in the college allowing the executive committee of the college to work for the improvement of historic educational institutions. Participants also decided to convene the Board of Governor to complete the consultation.

Construction of the college building according to the cantonment board approved plan and formation of a construction committee was also discussed and it was decided that two construction experts should be included in the committee.

Addressing the meeting, Governor recalled the past glory of Edwards College and desired to make it a university adding that all the needed legal formalities would be completed for the purpose. He assured to cooperation to resolve the problems of the college and said that we play our part to revive the educational standard for the sake of students.

He said that all the available resources would be utilized for the improvement of the educational institution and said that no compromise would be made on the quality of education in Edwards College.

Bishop Diocese of Peshawar lauded the efforts of the Governor to improve the education standard in the college and assured to make joint efforts for the betterment of Edwards College.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Bishop Ghulam Ali All

Recent Stories

Nationalist, progressive, revolutionary poet Shams ..

Nationalist, progressive, revolutionary poet Shams Buneri passes away

5 minutes ago
 Ecological potential, competitive policies make Pa ..

Ecological potential, competitive policies make Pakistan an attractive destinati ..

5 minutes ago
 PM visits Peshawar; briefed on investigation into ..

PM visits Peshawar; briefed on investigation into Khar attack, anti-terror effor ..

5 minutes ago
 US Job Openings Hit 2-Year Low as Labor Market Coo ..

US Job Openings Hit 2-Year Low as Labor Market Cools Amid Federal Rate Hikes - L ..

1 minute ago
 Russia Blocks US Presidency Program for UN Securit ..

Russia Blocks US Presidency Program for UN Security Council - Deputy Envoy

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Planned Sale of Electric Drones to India ..

Russia's Planned Sale of Electric Drones to India Will Help Save Rare Birds - Co ..

5 minutes ago
Five Apprehended in Twin Cities Crackdown Against ..

Five Apprehended in Twin Cities Crackdown Against Outlaws

12 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends decision of i ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends decision of imposing fine on top officers

13 minutes ago
 Two days holiday in Iran over extreme heat

Two days holiday in Iran over extreme heat

13 minutes ago
 US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Abolish USA ..

US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Abolish USAID to Cut Spending, Reform Dip ..

13 minutes ago
 NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadve ..

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

9 minutes ago
 20 killed in India crane collapse

20 killed in India crane collapse

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan