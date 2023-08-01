Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali chairs meeting to discuss education related matters of Edwards College

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here Tuesday chaired a meeting that was convened to discuss matters related to further improve education standards in historic educational institution, Edwards College Peshawar.

The meeting was also attended by caretaker ministers including Justice Retired Irshad Qaisar and Abdul Haleem Qasuria, Bishop Diocese Peshawar, Humphrey Sarfaraz Peter, Legal Advisor, Ishaq Ali and concerned officials.

The meeting discussed measures to improve educational standards in the college allowing the executive committee of the college to work for the improvement of historic educational institutions. Participants also decided to convene the Board of Governor to complete the consultation.

Construction of the college building according to the cantonment board approved plan and formation of a construction committee was also discussed and it was decided that two construction experts should be included in the committee.

Addressing the meeting, Governor recalled the past glory of Edwards College and desired to make it a university adding that all the needed legal formalities would be completed for the purpose. He assured to cooperation to resolve the problems of the college and said that we play our part to revive the educational standard for the sake of students.

He said that all the available resources would be utilized for the improvement of the educational institution and said that no compromise would be made on the quality of education in Edwards College.

Bishop Diocese of Peshawar lauded the efforts of the Governor to improve the education standard in the college and assured to make joint efforts for the betterment of Edwards College.