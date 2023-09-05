Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali for equipping youth with strong foundation in science and technology

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali said on Tuesday to elevate Pakistan to the ranks of developed nations, we must equip our young students with a strong foundation in science and technology, and obtaining higher education was essential in that regard

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali said on Tuesday to elevate Pakistan to the ranks of developed nations, we must equip our young students with a strong foundation in science and technology, and obtaining higher education was essential in that regard.

He expressed these views while addressing graduates, students, and scholars at the 13th annual convocation of Hazara University, Mansehra.

The governor emphasized that obtaining higher education was just the beginning of life's journey and urged the students to apply knowledge and scientific principles in practical lives along good character and ethics for benefit of the society.

Ghulam Ali highlighted that depriving girls of higher education could not be justified as 52% of the country's population consisted of women.

He urged everyone to pay adequate attention to girls' higher education so that young girls could be well-equipped with advanced education and research to contribute effectively to the country's development.

The governor KP also discussed the lack of links between educational institutions and industries, which had hindered economic progress.

He urged the university professors and faculty members to bridge this gap and actively engage students in industry attachments and internships during their final year of education, ensuring they were well-prepared not only academically but also practically.

Ghulam Ali congratulated the graduates, their teachers, parents, and loved ones, recognizing their hard work, and dedication in providing their children with modern education and encouraging them to play a positive role in the betterment of the country and society.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Professor Dr. Qasim Jan while addressing the ceremony mentioned that the provincial government was making every effort to align the quality of education in universities with international standards so that graduates could meet the challenges of the future.

Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, addressed the students, stating that Pakistan was abundant in all types of natural resources, and our youth possess talent, skills, and capabilities that were second to none.

He encouraged Pakistani youth to shine in practical fields, showcasing the country's name through teamwork.

The chairman HEC further addressed the faculty, emphasizing that they should utilize their education and experience to address various societal issues and go beyond research papers to make a real impact in practical fields.

Vice-Chancellor Hazara University, Professor Dr. Mohsin Nawaz, presented the annual report for the year 2022, highlighting the significant achievements and developments in educational, research, administrative, and infrastructural aspects across the university's 32 educational and research departments in the Spring Semester 2021, Fall Semester 2022, and Spring Semester 2023.

Over 500 postgraduates received degrees, and 132 gold medals were awarded during the convocation.