Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Invites Foreign Businessmen To Invest In KP, Tap Natural Resources Potential

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali invites foreign businessmen to invest in KP, tap natural resources potential

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Friday invited foreign businessmen to invest in Pakistan and utilize its abundant natural resources that are still untapped due to lack of modern machinery

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Friday invited foreign businessmen to invest in Pakistan and utilize its abundant natural resources that are still untapped due to lack of modern machinery.

He was talking to the famous businessman of the United Arab Emirates, Suhail Muhammad Alzaruni here at Governor House. He said that utilizing KP's potential for natural resources would not only benefit foreign investors but also generate new opportunities for locals.

He said that the lack of modern equipment and needed facilities are reasons behind the slow pace of proper exploration and use of these hidden natural resources.

Governor and Alzaruni also discussed matters of mutual interests and bringing foreign investment into the country. Alzaruni also lauded the Governor for his keen interest in developing the province and inviting foreign investors.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Upper Dir elders led by Paindamand Khan called on Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and highlighted issues confronted by people in his area.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor assured cooperation to the delegation and said that he is not oblivious to the problems of people living in KP and steps have been taken to resolve them. He also urged the masses to collectively work for the development of their area and said that available resources would be utilized to address the problems of Upper Dir.

He stressed avoiding negative thinking and changing of mindset to counter the narrative being propagated by certain elements against the country.

A delegation of Bajaur led by former Senator Abdul Rasheed also met with KP Governor and apprised him problems of the people. A five-member delegation led by Sheikh ul Hadees, Moulana Ata-ur-Rehman also called on the Governor and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor United Arab Emirates Dir Ghulam Ali Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Sweden throws royal bash for king's golden jubilee ..

Sweden throws royal bash for king's golden jubilee

2 minutes ago
 PPP is voice of four provinces: Says Ali Hassan

PPP is voice of four provinces: Says Ali Hassan

2 minutes ago
 Dr Javed for ensuring health, well-being of childr ..

Dr Javed for ensuring health, well-being of children

2 minutes ago
 Economy showing signs of recovery: Shamshad Akhtar ..

Economy showing signs of recovery: Shamshad Akhtar

2 minutes ago
 Massive crackdown against power theft yielding sig ..

Massive crackdown against power theft yielding significant results: Minister for ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates secures 50th season victory at C ..

UAE Team Emirates secures 50th season victory at Coppa Sabatini

1 hour ago
MBRL donates over 40,000 books since ‘A World Re ..

MBRL donates over 40,000 books since ‘A World Reads’ Initiative launch

1 hour ago
 Dubai Culture launches 4th season of its e-learnin ..

Dubai Culture launches 4th season of its e-learning initiative

1 hour ago
 Govt handed the petition to protect disability rig ..

Govt handed the petition to protect disability rights

1 hour ago
 Salim Saifullah expreses solidarity, support to pe ..

Salim Saifullah expreses solidarity, support to people of Morocco

1 hour ago
 CM Domki condemns attack on security forces in Wal ..

CM Domki condemns attack on security forces in Wali Tangi

1 hour ago
 Indonesia to face Pakistan in Davis Cup World

Indonesia to face Pakistan in Davis Cup World

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan