Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali inaugurates Mega International Livestock Expo

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Wednesday inaugurated Mega International Livestock Expo that was organized by the provincial livestock department.

The event attracted a significant turnout of farmers, landowners, stakeholders and representatives from various government and non-government organizations besides private companies.

The two-day International Livestock Expo featured over 60 diverse stalls showcasing agricultural machinery, fertilizers, seeds, dairy equipment, livestock and crop disease prevention solutions, vaccines, modern farming technologies, dairy products, livestock aqua feed, medicines, seeds and more.

The Primary objective of the expo is to raise awareness among farmers about livestock and agriculture production and its relationship to climate change.

It also aims to promote crop production and make the province self-sufficient in meat, milk and egg production.

The expo was also aimed to provide valuable information and guidance to farmers, investors, and entrepreneurs looking to expand or start new ventures.

Additional Secretary Livestock Asghar Ali, Director General Livestock Extension Dr Alamzeb Mohmand, Director General Livestock Research Dr Ijaz Ali, Director General Fisheries Dr Khusro Kaleem, Director General Agriculture Extension Jan Muhammad, Director General Agriculture Research Dr Abdul Bari and President of Livestock Farmers Association Asif Awan also attended the inauguration ceremony.