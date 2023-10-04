Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Inaugurates Mega International Livestock Expo

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali inaugurates Mega International Livestock Expo

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Wednesday inaugurated Mega International Livestock Expo that was organized by the provincial livestock department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Wednesday inaugurated Mega International Livestock Expo that was organized by the provincial livestock department.

The event attracted a significant turnout of farmers, landowners, stakeholders and representatives from various government and non-government organizations besides private companies.

The two-day International Livestock Expo featured over 60 diverse stalls showcasing agricultural machinery, fertilizers, seeds, dairy equipment, livestock and crop disease prevention solutions, vaccines, modern farming technologies, dairy products, livestock aqua feed, medicines, seeds and more.

The Primary objective of the expo is to raise awareness among farmers about livestock and agriculture production and its relationship to climate change.

It also aims to promote crop production and make the province self-sufficient in meat, milk and egg production.

The expo was also aimed to provide valuable information and guidance to farmers, investors, and entrepreneurs looking to expand or start new ventures.

Additional Secretary Livestock Asghar Ali, Director General Livestock Extension Dr Alamzeb Mohmand, Director General Livestock Research Dr Ijaz Ali, Director General Fisheries Dr Khusro Kaleem, Director General Agriculture Extension Jan Muhammad, Director General Agriculture Research Dr Abdul Bari and President of Livestock Farmers Association Asif Awan also attended the inauguration ceremony.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Agriculture Bari Ghulam Ali Event From Government

Recent Stories

Forget company car, France embraces the company bi ..

Forget company car, France embraces the company bike

3 minutes ago
 Man Utd sink to new depths as season comes apart

Man Utd sink to new depths as season comes apart

3 minutes ago
 FM Jilani, Mongolian Deputy PM discuss bilateral t ..

FM Jilani, Mongolian Deputy PM discuss bilateral ties

3 minutes ago
 Sunak wows grassroots with speech to Tory conferen ..

Sunak wows grassroots with speech to Tory conference

1 minute ago
 PM Sunak kickstarts UK election campaign with prom ..

PM Sunak kickstarts UK election campaign with promise of 'change'

1 minute ago
 More than 75,000 US healthcare workers begin 3-day ..

More than 75,000 US healthcare workers begin 3-day strike

1 minute ago
BISP conducts E-Katchery at Zonal office

BISP conducts E-Katchery at Zonal office

1 minute ago
 Thai PM vows action on guns after deadly mall shoo ..

Thai PM vows action on guns after deadly mall shooting

8 minutes ago
 Meeting emphasize transparency in mineral lease ma ..

Meeting emphasize transparency in mineral lease matters

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews ongoing anti polio campaign i ..

Commissioner reviews ongoing anti polio campaign in Nawabshah

8 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan leader turns down meeting with Armenia ..

Azerbaijan leader turns down meeting with Armenia PM

16 minutes ago
 SFA, SSWMB to start project for recycling of left ..

SFA, SSWMB to start project for recycling of left over food items

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan