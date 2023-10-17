Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali directs varsities to appoint visually impaired persons on allocated quota

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Wednesday directed universities to employ visually impaired and disabled persons on their quota and announced to provide them free education in universities.

He said this as a chief guest in a ceremony organized by the Pakistan Blind Association in connection with World White Cane Day. He said that visually impaired persons are part of our society and people must play a role for their empowerment and facilitation.

He said that visually impaired persons are being confronted with many difficulties and the social welfare department should take steps to provide them needed assistance and financial help.

The governor also sought a comprehensive report from concerned departments and welfare organizations about problems of visually impaired people and said that we must identify flaws in our system that are impacting these people.

He also underscored the need to establish schools for visually impaired children at the district level and stressed people to play the role of making them a useful part of society. He also urged affluent and welfare organizations to provide maximum support and help to visually impaired people that are part of our society.

