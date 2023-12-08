Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali terms corruption reason behind country’s slow paced development

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Friday said that corruption was the outcome of greed that has negatively impacted the country’s economy discouraging both national and foreign investors.

In a message issued here in connection with World Anti-Corruption Day, the KP Governor termed corruption root cause of slow pace of development in the country. He said that corruption had given birth to problems in all social sectors affecting lives of people.

He said that corruption had also crept into private sector damaging infrastructure of the country adding that corruption was also a threat to democratic norms and rule of law besides damaging confidence of people on the state.

The Governor said that we should combat corruption and make efforts to strengthen system that had been devised to ensure accountability of corrupt. He also appreciated efforts of anti-corruption department and all other organizations that have been working to eliminate corruption. He lauded National Accountability Bureau for involving stakeholders in war against corruption.

