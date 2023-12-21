Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Highlights Rule Of Law For Social, Economic Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Thursday said that supremacy of rule of law was prerequisite for economic development of a country and establishing society on firm foundations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Thursday said that supremacy of rule of law was prerequisite for economic development of a country and establishing society on firm foundations.

He was addressing a ceremony in Centre for Learning Law and business (CLLB). The ceremony was also attended by Advocate General, Amir Javaid, Secretary Higher education Regulatory Authority, Sajid Inam, lawyers, students and faculty members.

On the occasion, the Governor was informed that the center is affiliated with University of London and the students of CLLB would be issued degree from the University.

Addressing the ceremony, the Governor highlighted the significance of rule of law and said that it was the prerequisite for social and economic development.

He said that the role of lawyers community in our judicial system could not be undermined and added that law students should also be informed about their role in existing judicial system.

He urged the students to further polish their abilities and skills and play role to improve status of country among world nations. Youngsters are assets of the country and they must work in cohesion with a purpose for country’s development, he expressed.

The KP Governor said that justice, peace, knowledge and conscious were the factors that derive strength from justice and supremacy of law in a society. He also lauded the administration of CLLB for organizing the co-curricular activities and assured his cooperation to faculty members.

