Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali visits fire affected Time Center Plaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 08:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, was here Tuesday when the fire affected Time Center Shopping Plaza Saddar and listened to the complaints of people.
He expressed sympathies with shop owners and said that the government desires the restart of activities in the fire-affected plaza.
Assuring cooperation to shop owners, he said that the provincial government would be contacted to provide financial assistance, including interest-free loans, to owners whose shops were gutted in the fire.
On the occasion, the governor was informed that 65 shops and 17 godowns in the time center have been turned to ashes, while 60 shops are gutted in United Market. mobile phones and accessories worth millions of rupees were destroyed during the blaze.
