Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Urges Doctors To Work With Dedication, Assure Cooperation To Solve Problems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Friday reiterated his commitment to address the problems of young doctors urging them to serve the ailing community with utmost dedication and professionalism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Friday reiterated his commitment to address the problems of young doctors urging them to serve the ailing community with utmost dedication and professionalism.

He was talking to a 15-member delegation of the Young Doctors Association that called on him at Governor House. The delegation included Dr. Faisal Barakzai, Dr. Adnan, Dr.Karamat and Dr. Mudassar Khan.

The delegation apprised the governor about their issues including depriving them of training and inadequate facilities of induction in Post Graduate Medical Institute.

The governor listened to their concerns patiently and assured them of cooperation and assistance. He said that the significance of doctors could not be undermined owing to their profession adding their problems would be addressed promptly with the help of the provincial government.

He also urged doctors to work compassionately to help out ailing community and treat them politely abiding by the principles of their profession.

Meanwhile, a delegation of doctors from Siffat Ghayur Children Hospital Peshawar also called on the Governor and highlighted their problems including load shedding. The delegation was led by Dr. Muhammad Haroon Zafar.

Doctors demanded the conversion of the hospital on solar power due to load shedding and urged the KP Governor to play his role for provision of TIG injections in the hospital.

Talking to the delegation, the Governor assured his cooperation in resolving their problems saying facilitation of doctors and conversion of medical facilities to solar energy in among the priorities of the government.

He also urged doctors to restore the confidence of people in public sector hospitals and come up to the expectations of people.

APP/mds

