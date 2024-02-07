Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Urges Masses To Exercise Right To Vote
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 06:52 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has urged the masses to participate in the electoral process abiding by the norms of democracy and respecting the electoral rights of each other.
In a message issued here in connection with general elections, the KP Governor also urged the masses to cooperate with the administration, police and polling staff for the peaceful conduct of the electoral process.
He said that KP people had always expressed mutual respect in elections and hoped that the election would be completed in the province in an atmosphere of peace and mutual coexistence.
KP Governor advised the masses to remain patient and avoid creating unnecessary rush in polling stations. He said that law enforcers are fully prepared to meet any untoward incident adding that political workers should respect the democratic rights of each other and maintain decorum and discipline during elections keeping in view the basic norms of democracy.
APP/mds/
