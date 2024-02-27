Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Praises Role, Performance Of KP Caretaker Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 08:37 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali praises role, performance of KP caretaker government

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday praising the performance of the caretaker government said significant improvement has been witnessed during their tenure relating to good governance and financial discipline

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday praising the performance of the caretaker government said significant improvement has been witnessed during their tenure relating to good governance and financial discipline.

He was talking to KP Caretaker Chief Minister who called on him at Governor House. The Governor also lauded the performance of the caretaker cabinet for fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities and its support and cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker CM said that the provincial government worked in a dedicated way to resolve issues of the people and to steer the province out of financial problems.

He also appreciated the role of the KP Governor in developing the best working relationship between the Federal and provincial governments.

Meanwhile, the caretaker minister for social welfare, Irshad Qaisar also called on the Governor and informed him about the achievements of social work department.

Later, a delegation of South Waziristan led by Moulana Jalal-ud-Din also called on KP Governor and informed him about their problems.

The Governor listened to their problems and assured cooperation to resolve problems being confronted by the people. He also praised the efforts and sacrifices of tribal people for the security and sovereignty of the country.

APP/mds/

