Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali condoles with family of martyred Ejaz Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday went to the house of martyred Superintendent Police, Ejaz Khan in Sherpao and expressed condolence to his family members.

Governor offered fateha and prayed to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace.

He said that the nation is proud of the sacrifices offered by KP police for the defense and sovereignty of the motherland.

He added that sacrifices offered by police would not go in vain and always be remembered.

Later, he visited the Umerzai, district of Charsadda and met with family members of a renowned religious scholar, late Moulana Subhanullah.

He prayed to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to family members to bear the irreparable loss with patience.