Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Condoles With Family Of Martyred Ejaz Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 06:54 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali condoles with family of martyred Ejaz Khan

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday went to the house of martyred Superintendent Police, Ejaz Khan in Sherpao and expressed condolence to his family members

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday went to the house of martyred Superintendent Police, Ejaz Khan in Sherpao and expressed condolence to his family members.

Governor offered fateha and prayed to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace.

He said that the nation is proud of the sacrifices offered by KP police for the defense and sovereignty of the motherland.

He added that sacrifices offered by police would not go in vain and always be remembered.

Later, he visited the Umerzai, district of Charsadda and met with family members of a renowned religious scholar, late Moulana Subhanullah.

He prayed to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to family members to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Governor Charsadda Ghulam Ali Family

Recent Stories

PTI asks IMF to consider nation’s political stab ..

PTI asks IMF to consider nation’s political stability in upcoming bailout disc ..

4 minutes ago
 Radio Pakistan Academy becomes functional again: ..

Radio Pakistan Academy becomes functional again: Solangi

11 seconds ago
 Reservoir filling of SK hydropower project begins

Reservoir filling of SK hydropower project begins

13 seconds ago
 IGP Sindh chairs crucial meeting to enhance securi ..

IGP Sindh chairs crucial meeting to enhance security measures

15 seconds ago
 Two members gang involved in street crimes busted

Two members gang involved in street crimes busted

4 minutes ago
 57 Balochistan Assembly members take oath

57 Balochistan Assembly members take oath

4 minutes ago
CDA taking steps to make Islamabad more green

CDA taking steps to make Islamabad more green

4 minutes ago
 DPO extends “Khidmat Markiz” facility at five ..

DPO extends “Khidmat Markiz” facility at five police stations

4 minutes ago
 SDPI, Hailey College ink MoU on research, training ..

SDPI, Hailey College ink MoU on research, training initiatives

2 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2024 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 hour ago
 Singapore's OCBC bank records 27 percent rise in n ..

Singapore's OCBC bank records 27 percent rise in net profit for FY 2023

9 minutes ago
 COAS underscores need for nationwide consensus on ..

COAS underscores need for nationwide consensus on curbing intolerance

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan