UrduPoint.com

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali Calls On Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali calls on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office, here on Monday.

Both discussed matters of mutual interest and promotion of inter-provincial harmony.

Both agreed to accelerate efforts for improving inter-provincial harmony.

CM Mohsin Naqvi expressed solidarity with the bereaved families of the Peshawar blast. There was a need to promote unity among the people to overcome the menace of terrorism, he said and noted that all the people should remain united to strengthen the bonds of inter-provincial harmony.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Chief Minister Punjab Ghulam Ali All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

DFWAC receives delegation from Parliamentary Assem ..

DFWAC receives delegation from Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean

26 seconds ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi chairs meeting of board of trus ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi chairs meeting of board of trustees of University of Science ..

15 minutes ago
 Sindh University decides to start academic year fr ..

Sindh University decides to start academic year from February 7

3 minutes ago
 NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

6 minutes ago
 Administrator Sukkur stresses improving cleanlines ..

Administrator Sukkur stresses improving cleanliness

3 minutes ago
 Punjab, KP stress unity among political leadership ..

Punjab, KP stress unity among political leadership

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.