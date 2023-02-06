- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali calls on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali Calls On Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 07:59 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office, here on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office, here on Monday.
Both discussed matters of mutual interest and promotion of inter-provincial harmony.
Both agreed to accelerate efforts for improving inter-provincial harmony.
CM Mohsin Naqvi expressed solidarity with the bereaved families of the Peshawar blast. There was a need to promote unity among the people to overcome the menace of terrorism, he said and noted that all the people should remain united to strengthen the bonds of inter-provincial harmony.