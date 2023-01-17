Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali distributes degrees, medals among 286 graduates at KMU

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday said that there is no lack of talent in our children despite being poor and indigent

According to the Constitution of Pakistan, education and health is the fundamental right of every citizen, and the deliverance of these rights is the responsibility of the government.

Considering the poverty of the province and to provide equal opportunities for higher education to poor children, steps will be taken to reduce university fees by up to 30 per cent.

It is my mission and goal to provide equal opportunities for education to the poor and needy students; he was addressing the 6th convocation of Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar as a chief guest.

While on this occasion University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq, Secretary of Higher Education Department Muhammad Daud Khan, Health Secretary Amir Sultan Tareen, Surgeon General of Pakistan Army Lt. General Dr Nigar Johar, the vice chancellor of the University of Peshawar Prof. Dr Muhammad Idrees, Registrar of KMU Prof. Dr Muhammad Salim Gandapur, former vice-chancellors of KMU Prof. Dr Muhammad Daud Khan, Prof. Dr Muhammad Hafeezullah, deans of various faculties, faculty, heads of various institutions, admin officers, students, and their parents were also present in large numbers.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that on this important occasion, I would like to congratulate the new graduates of PhD scholars, MPhil, Masters, MBBS, BDS, and allied health sciences, gold medalists, and especially their proud parents. He said that I am very happy that KMU is providing quality professional education in all fields from bachelor's to PhD.

The Governor said that Pakistan is gaining a name worldwide due to teachers, VC, and educational institutions in the fields of education and health. He said that today, those pursuing degrees in various fields are lucky. You, people, have gone a long way, to serve the country and the people in your respective professions.

We have to focus on the prevention of diseases rather than treatment. With this strategy, we can reduce the burden of diseases on society. He said that our students have the passion and ability to rule the world. Our children are ahead of the children of developed countries, they need to be given opportunities, he added.

He said that as the governor, he considers it his national responsibility to solve the problems of all the universities, it is our social responsibility to respect the teachers and there will be no compromise on this matter.

The Governor advised the students and said that you can earn a big name in your professions only if you make good manners and politeness your motto. You have to conquer the whole nation and the world with your good morals, you are the ambassador of this great university, and I hope you will continue your hard work by broadening your mind.

He said that after getting the degree, now it is your responsibility to help reduce your parents' financial burden by finding a decent job for yourself. The governor assured that he would soon talk to the concerned authorities of the armed forces including the provincial and Federal governments about setting up KMU institutes in the merged tribal districts.

Speaking at the convocation earlier, VC Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq said that the establishment of sub-campuses of KMU in Islamabad apart from Lower Dir, Swat, Swabi, Mardan, Mansehra, Kohat, Lukki Marwat, Kurram and other districts of the province, the number of seats in Physiotherapy and Allied Health Sciences has reached up to three thousand.

Similarly, the number of colleges affiliated with KMU from 10 to 220 is also a notable achievement. It is good news that KMU has introduced new bachelor's courses in important subjects like public health, pharmacy, and clinical psychology, which are very important and need of the hour. Four mega schemes have been included in the annual development program, including a new medical college in Swat, a bone marrow transplant centre, a stroke centre, and the completion of the Kohat Medical College.

Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq said that the exemplary service rendered by KMU to society through the KMU Public Health Reference Lab and Mass Vaccination Center to combat the Corona pandemic is unforgettable. KMU Public Health Reference Lab has done around 2 million Covid PCR tests so far which is a matter of honour for us.

He said that steps are being taken to establish a Liver Transplant Center in KMU, which will provide treatment facilities not only to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also to the people of our brotherly neighbouring country Afghanistan.

In the convocation, apart from PhD and MPhil in Basic Medical Sciences, 228 degrees were awarded in MHPE, MPH, MSc Epidemiology, MHR, MSPT, MSN, DPT, BSN, BS Post RN, BS Paramedics, MBBS, and BDS, and 58 gold medals were also distributed to the toppers of these fields, while Soha Batool, a student of KMU Institute of Medical Sciences, Kohat in MBBS with 11 Gold Medals and KMU Institute of Dental Sciences Kohat student Yusra Abrar was honoured as Best Graduate with 9 Gold Medals in BDS.

While during the convocation Lt. Gen. Dr Nigar Jauhar, Surgeon General of Pakistan, Prof. Dr Muhammad Saleem Ganda, Registrar KMU, Prof. Dr Lal Muhammad Khattak, Dean, Clinical Sciences and Pro vice-chancellor, and Dr Umar Farooq, dean, Ayub Medical College, Abbottabad for their outstanding professional services were also honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards.