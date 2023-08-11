Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali distributes electric wheelchairs among disabled students

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Friday said that the guardianship of special children is the responsibility of the entire society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Friday said that the guardianship of special children is the responsibility of the entire society.

Addressing as a chief guest at a grand ceremony of distribution of electric wheelchairs among the special children/students of the public sector universities of Khyber Pakunkhwa here, he said that the provision of electric wheelchairs will increase the self-esteem of special children.

Chairman Higher Education Commission Professor Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Vice Chancellors, Secretary Higher Education Department Anila Durrani, students and parents participated in the ceremony. The Governor distributed electric wheelchairs among 30 disabled students of 11 universities of the province under the Prime Minister's Electric Wheelchairs Project.

He said that he salutes those parents who have made their special children complete the journey from first grade to higher education.

He directed the vice chancellors of the universities to waive the fees of special children studying in their educational institutions and take measures to provide them with jobs.

On this occasion, the Governor praised the academic spirit, courage and dedication of the special students and went to the children and met them and encouraged them.

Addressing the ceremony on the occasion, Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said that under the project, electric wheelchairs have been given to 610 disabled children in three phases.

He said that today was the last phase, when 30 disabled students of 11 universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were given electric wheelchairs.

He said that such a laptop scheme will be started for visually impaired students in the universities, which will make it easier for visually impaired students to get education through a special sound.

In the ceremony, students and parents of Abdul Wali Khan University, Bacha Khan University and Malakand University also expressed their feelings on the provision of electric wheelchairs and thanked the Federal Government, Governor, Higher Education Commission and said that electric wheelchairs have changed their lives.

The journey to higher education is also a message for the healthy children of the society. The governor said that these special children are worthy of emulation for such healthy children of the society who drop out of education due to poverty, special children are the most deserving of our attention.

Addressing the Vice-Chancellors, he said that in the approval of the next budget of the universities, fee waiver and employment of special children will be specifically asked.

The governor also appreciated the vision of the Higher Education Commission for the provision of quality of education and the resolution of the problems of universities and said that recruitment in any institution including universities should not be based on merit.

He also addressed the teachers and urged them to strengthen themselves so that no power in the world could put pressure on them.