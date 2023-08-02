Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday emphasized the significant role of the Women Chamber in promoting and facilitating women's entrepreneurship and business activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday emphasized the significant role of the Women Chamber in promoting and facilitating women's entrepreneurship and business activities.

He said this in a special ceremony was held at Governor House to honor women entrepreneurs with the Women Excellence Award, organized by the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Peshawar Division.

During the event, awards were distributed to women from various fields for their remarkable contributions and services in different sectors.

Prominent figures attending the ceremony included Provincial Minister Fazlullah, Women Chamber Azra Jamshid, Iranian Consul General Ali Banafsha Khawah, Head of UNHCR Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghairat Ahmad, Lieutenant General (Retd.

) Nigar Johar, female police officers, and other dignitaries.

The Governor encouraged women to embrace modern technology to advance further in line with Islamic principles, highlighting that women play the most crucial role in shaping the future of their families and society.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali also praised islam for granting women a dignified position and inheritance rights, acknowledging that while business ventures are essential, the upbringing of families is primarily the responsibility of women.

