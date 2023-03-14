UrduPoint.com

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali Fixes May 28 For General Election In KP

March 14, 2023

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali fixes May 28 for General Election in KP

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday announced the fixing of May 28 for holding General Election in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday announced the fixing of May 28 for holding General Election in the province.

In a press statement issued here the Governor said that following the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and fulfilling constitutional responsibility to give the election date to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The Governor had held important meetings at the Office of Election Commission of Pakistan Islamabad where he consulted with the election officials for the second time regarding the general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali informed the Election Commission about his concerns regarding the overall security situation in the province in the two consultative meetings and said that the law and order situation in the province is not favorable to holding the election.

Terrorist attacks are happening in KP, in such conditions it will not be possible for the candidates to conduct the campaign.

The Governor said that we have to provide security to the election candidates, election duty staff and voters due to which there will be difficulties in the election.

The Governor said that according to the decision of the Supreme Court, he completed two consultations with the Election Commission, the sole purpose of which was to present the overall situation of the province before the Election Commission.

The Governor said that he has fulfilled his constitutional responsibility by giving the date of General Elections by completing the consultation process and laid the further responsibilities on election commission.

