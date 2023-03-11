Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali inaugurates Olive Festival at Tarnab Farm, inspects agri stalls

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday visited Agricultural Research Institute Tarnab Farm Peshawar and inaugurated the Olive Festival besides inspecting the Agricultural Commodity stalls set up on this occasion

During his visit, Governor KP also made announced to provide an olive oil-producing machine on his behalf to the farmers of the southern districts in order to ensure the export of olive oil. The jubilant farmers lauded the Governor's announcement.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor KP urged the farmers to employ modern agri methods and technology to progress in the field of farming.

He said the production of olives not only will lead to an increase in the country's foreign exchange but also lead to the economic development of farmers, the creation of employment opportunities and eradication of poverty.

Abdul Halim Kasuria, Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Asrar Khan, and DG Research Dr Abdul Bari said the governor KP was a "public governor in the true sense" and they were grateful to him for announcing the olive oil extraction machine (OOEM) for the farmers of the southern districts.

With this initiative of the Governor, the cultivation of olives in the southern districts, especially in Waziristan, will be promoted more than before and now the farmers will not have to go to remote areas of the province to extract oil from Olives.

Italy and other donor agencies are providing a lot of support in olive farming in Pakistan and the Department of Agriculture is trying to play an important role in the promotion of olives and ensure the production of Olives in every region of the province.

Calling the Olive Festival important for the promotion of Olive cultivation in the province, Haji Ghulam Ali said, "It will help in the promotion of Olive cultivation in the province." Universities have to play an important role, he added.

Member of the National Assembly Nasir Khan Musazai, Provincial Ministers, Shafiullah Khan, Hamid Shah, representative of UNWF, Agriculture Secretary Mohammad Asrar Khan, National Project Director Olive Dr Mohammad Tariq, Director General Research Dr Abdul Bari, Maulana Amanullah Haqqani, Khaled Qar Chamkani and other relevant authorities and a large number of farmers were present.

At the end of the ceremony, the Governor also presented appreciation shields to the Secretary of the Agriculture Department, other officers of the Agriculture Department and the officers serving in the Olive Department.