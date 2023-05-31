Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali inaugurates road, developmental projects in City

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali along with Provincial Minister Sawak Nazir Wednesday inaugurated Detour Road Hayatabad besides planting trees and installing street lights there for the convenience of the population

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali along with Provincial Minister Sawak Nazir Wednesday inaugurated Detour Road Hayatabad besides planting trees and installing street lights there for the convenience of the population.

Provincial Ministers Haji Manzoor Afridi, Abdul Halim Kasuria, Hamid Shah, Fazl Elahi, Muhammad Shafiullah, Advisor to Prisons Haji Hidayatullah were also present.

With the construction of Detour Road, the heavy transport would have easy access to Afghanistan, and the local population would also be facilitated in transportation, the governor said.

Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) officials in their briefing about the project said that the two-way road had a length of three kilometers.

It was told in the briefing that the construction of the road would not only facilitate heavy goods vehicles going to Afghanistan, but it also be helpful for commercial traffic.

In the briefing, it was stated that the construction of the road would relieve the local population of Hayatabad from traffic problems.

Terming the construction of the road as a good initiative of the PDA, the governor directed to plant trees on the sides of the road.

The initiative would not only increase the beauty of the road but also provide a green environment, he added.

Apart from this, trade traffic to Afghanistan will also be facilitated through this road.

The governor said: "We all have a common responsibility for the construction and beauty of the roads of Peshawar and I wish that open and paved roads and trees are available in every place in the city and for this purpose I have been taking all possible efforts on my behalf." He said practical steps had been taken to extend the roads of city.

He said that like in foreign countries, there should be such a system here that one or two trees should be made mandatory for the construction of houses as trees played a crucial role in improving environment.

The governor said the caretaker provincial government was providing relief to the people according to its policies.

"I will also like to ask the provincial ministers to take steps to immediately resolve problems related to public roads and highways", he said adding the Federal government was also taking steps to cooperate with the provincial government.

Funds of Rs. 333 billion would be released by the federation to solve the economic problems of the province while Rs. 10 billion out of Rs. 20 billion had been released for tribal districts, he added.

The governor regretted that the former provincial government did not demand one rupee of funds from the federal government in the last year and gave the people a wrong idea against the federal government for not releasing funds.

He assured the release of funds to the province including the elected local government representatives of the merged districts.

Apart from this, a meeting was held with the governor regarding other important issues including the closure of tube wells due to the power cut of local government tube wells in Haripur district, in which Provincial Minister Local Government Sawal Nazir Advocate and Provincial Minister Hamid Shah, Haripur, Member of National Assembly Babar Nawaz Khan, former members of Provincial Assembly Raja Faisal Zaman, Qazi Mohammad Asad, Tehsil Chairman Haripur Samiullah Khan, Tehsil Chairman Khanpur Raja Haroon Sikandar and other relevant officials participated.

The tehsil chairmen of Haripur and Khanpur informed the governor about the public suffering due to the closure of tube wells of the local government due to nonpayment of Rs 165 arrears to WAPDA.

They demanded to release Tehsil Chairman's co-fund to ensure payment of arrears to WAPDA.

They thanked the governor for providing electricity on a temporary basis despite the pending arrears.

They requested that the ban on expenditure of available funds including issuance of birth certificates to Tehsil Chairman be removed.

He told the governor that Tehsil Haripur was completely neglected by the previous government in disbursement of funds due to which it was facing a lot of problems.

On this occasion, the governor assured the Tehsil Chairmen that the funds would be released by talking to the finance department for the payment of electricity arrears.

He said that local body representatives played an important role in resolving problems at the street level, but efforts were made to paralyze the local body system.

"I am making serious efforts to restore powers of the local body representatives," he added.