Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali lauds operation to rescue children in chair lift

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday extended commendations to all rescue agencies, including the Pakistan Army, to rescue trapped children in a chair lift in Batagram.

In a statement issued here, the Governor said that the chair lift incident was a tragic occurrence which was successfully managed by the Pakistan Army and the rescue agencies through rescue operation.

Haji Ghulam Ali expressed gratitude for the cooperation of the local people in the Batagram chair lift rescue operation and congratulated the rescued individuals and their families who were safely evacuated from the chair lift.

With joint and timely efforts from the Pakistan Army, the provincial government, rescue agencies, local administration and the local people, a total of 8 precious human lives were saved during the rescue operation, he added.