Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali refutes ransom demands

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Monday strongly refuted media reports that claimed militants have demanded ransom money from him.

Governor categorically stated that these reports are entirely unfolded and false. The Governor emphasized that neither he received any letter nor a phone call related to any ransom demands.

In a statement released from the Governor House, Ghulam Ali clarified that the only truth in these reports is the fact that the claim of militants demanding a ransom from him is entirely unfolded.

He urged the public to disregard the false information circulating on news channels, newspapers, and social media platforms.

It is worth mentioning that mainstream media and social media platforms had been abuzz with news alleging that Governor Ghulam Ali had received a ransom letter and phone call from the militants.