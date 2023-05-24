Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali visits Jail, checks barracks, food items

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali has visited the Central Jail Peshawar and inspected various barracks.

According to an official handout issued on Wednesday, he also met the prisoners and checked the food items being provided to them.

Caretaker provincial ministers Justice (Retd) Irshad Qaiser, Abdul Halim Kasuria, Advisor to the caretaker Chief Minister on Prisons Haji Hidayatullah Khan and former provincial minister Ziaullah Khan Afridi also accompanied him on his visit.

On their arrival at the Central Jail Peshawar, the governor and provincial ministers were received by Inspector General Jail Usman Masood, Superintendent Jail Maqsood ur Rehman and presented a bouquet to him.

On this occasion, the Superintendent of the Jail gave a detailed briefing to the governor and the ministers about the number of prisoners in the jail and the nature of the crime, the available resources, the security system and the number and services of the jail staff.

They were also briefed on details regarding the Skill Development Center in the jail for the prisoners, rehabilitation center for the drug-addicted prisoners, treatment facilities, and a dental chair for female prisoners.

The jail administration also presented demands to the governor regarding the shortage of medical supplies in the jail, the installation of jammers, the installation of a water filtration plant, the establishment of a conference room and computer laboratory, and construction of road.

Addressing the event, the governor said that the provision of basic amenities to prisoners was their responsibility, saying after assuming the office of the constitutional head of the province, he had paid several visits to Central Jail Peshawar and resolved various hardships and problems including the construction of Masjid.

For the provision of clean drinking water, he announced the installation of a solar tube well, besides announcing the provision of 3,000 plants to protect the prisoners from the hot weather.

The governor also directed the jail administration to establish a green garden on the vacant land.