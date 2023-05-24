UrduPoint.com

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali Visits Jail, Checks Barracks, Food Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali visits Jail, checks barracks, food items

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali has visited the Central Jail Peshawar and inspected various barracks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali has visited the Central Jail Peshawar and inspected various barracks.

According to an official handout issued on Wednesday, he also met the prisoners and checked the food items being provided to them.

Caretaker provincial ministers Justice (Retd) Irshad Qaiser, Abdul Halim Kasuria, Advisor to the caretaker Chief Minister on Prisons Haji Hidayatullah Khan and former provincial minister Ziaullah Khan Afridi also accompanied him on his visit.

On their arrival at the Central Jail Peshawar, the governor and provincial ministers were received by Inspector General Jail Usman Masood, Superintendent Jail Maqsood ur Rehman and presented a bouquet to him.

On this occasion, the Superintendent of the Jail gave a detailed briefing to the governor and the ministers about the number of prisoners in the jail and the nature of the crime, the available resources, the security system and the number and services of the jail staff.

They were also briefed on details regarding the Skill Development Center in the jail for the prisoners, rehabilitation center for the drug-addicted prisoners, treatment facilities, and a dental chair for female prisoners.

The jail administration also presented demands to the governor regarding the shortage of medical supplies in the jail, the installation of jammers, the installation of a water filtration plant, the establishment of a conference room and computer laboratory, and construction of road.

Addressing the event, the governor said that the provision of basic amenities to prisoners was their responsibility, saying after assuming the office of the constitutional head of the province, he had paid several visits to Central Jail Peshawar and resolved various hardships and problems including the construction of Masjid.

For the provision of clean drinking water, he announced the installation of a solar tube well, besides announcing the provision of 3,000 plants to protect the prisoners from the hot weather.

The governor also directed the jail administration to establish a green garden on the vacant land.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Shortage Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Water Jail Visit Road Ghulam Ali Afridi Mosque Event From

Recent Stories

ICESCO and UOS sign strategic partnership

ICESCO and UOS sign strategic partnership

50 seconds ago
 NAB declares Haroon Yousaf, Tahir Naqvi innocent

NAB declares Haroon Yousaf, Tahir Naqvi innocent

2 minutes ago
 World Bank approves various drinking water, infras ..

World Bank approves various drinking water, infrastructure rehabilitation scheme ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 18.02 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 18.02 points

1 minute ago
 Artists like multi-talented Rangeela born in centu ..

Artists like multi-talented Rangeela born in centuries: Altaf Hussain

2 minutes ago
 PSX launches new trading, surveillance system to e ..

PSX launches new trading, surveillance system to enhance technological capacity, ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.