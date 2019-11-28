Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman annoyed over Gomal Uni

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Thursday expressed annoyance over syndicate of Gomal University for not taking seriously the inquiry report of Senate regarding merit, financial discipline and other financial and administrative affairs.

The Governor presiding over 12th session of Gomal University Senate here at Governor House deplored that the university Syndicate was not taking the inquiry report of Senate seriously,saying the decisions of Senate were being interpreted inappropriately by the Syndicate through unfair justifications.

He said the inquiry report was sent to university syndicate to determine whether the justice was done but the role of syndicate remained highly deplorable in this regard, he added.

Shah Farman warned no compromise on merit and financial disciplines in institutions of higher education and directed Gomal University to implement the recommendations of inquiry report in letter and spirit.

Later, the Senate approved budget 2019-20 for the varsity where MPA Ehtisham Javed Akbar Kha, VC Professor Dr Muhammad Sarwar, Principal Secretary to Governor Niazam ud Din, Special Secretary Higher Education Department and representatives of Finance, Establishment and Law departments and other members were present.