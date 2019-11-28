UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Annoyed Over Gomal Uni

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:35 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman annoyed over Gomal Uni

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Thursday expressed annoyance over syndicate of Gomal University for not taking seriously the inquiry report of Senate regarding merit, financial discipline and other financial and administrative affairs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Thursday expressed annoyance over syndicate of Gomal University for not taking seriously the inquiry report of Senate regarding merit, financial discipline and other financial and administrative affairs.

The Governor presiding over 12th session of Gomal University Senate here at Governor House deplored that the university Syndicate was not taking the inquiry report of Senate seriously,saying the decisions of Senate were being interpreted inappropriately by the Syndicate through unfair justifications.

He said the inquiry report was sent to university syndicate to determine whether the justice was done but the role of syndicate remained highly deplorable in this regard, he added.

Shah Farman warned no compromise on merit and financial disciplines in institutions of higher education and directed Gomal University to implement the recommendations of inquiry report in letter and spirit.

Later, the Senate approved budget 2019-20 for the varsity where MPA Ehtisham Javed Akbar Kha, VC Professor Dr Muhammad Sarwar, Principal Secretary to Governor Niazam ud Din, Special Secretary Higher Education Department and representatives of Finance, Establishment and Law departments and other members were present.

Related Topics

Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Budget Gomal Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Bomb blast outside Data Darbar: Man sentenced to d ..

3 minutes ago

President of Turkmenistan will pay a working visit ..

30 minutes ago

Round table dedicated to the freedom of religion i ..

30 minutes ago

National Voters' Day to be observed on Dec 5

1 minute ago

Stock markets retreat as Trump triggers Chinese an ..

1 minute ago

Climate summit host Spain struggles on environment ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.