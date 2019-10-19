Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman condoles over demise of Abdul Wahid Yousafi

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Editor Daily Aaj Abdul Wahid Yousafi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Editor Daily Aaj Abdul Wahid Yousafi.

The Governor, in a condolence message praised Abdul Wahid Yousafi for his Journalistic services and said that he would always be remembered.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.