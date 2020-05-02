UrduPoint.com
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Directs Better Health Facilities To COVID-19 Affected Journalists

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 05:32 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman directs better health facilities to COVID-19 affected journalists

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Saturday lauded the efforts of media to keep aware general public about coronavirous epidemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Saturday lauded the efforts of media to keep aware general public about coronavirous epidemic.

In a statement in Peshawar today, he said the journalists community is performing duties with devotion in natural disasters, terrorism and other critical situations like coronavirus.

The governor directed the concerned authorities to provide better healthcare to journalists affected by coronavirus.

