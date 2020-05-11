UrduPoint.com
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Expresses Condolences With Faisal Over His Mother Death

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Senator Faisal Javed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Senator Faisal Javed.

In his condolence statement issued here, the Governor expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to forgive her and help the bereaved to bear this trauma with patience and fortitude.

