UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Gives Assent To Four KP Assembly Bills

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:36 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman gives assent to four KP Assembly bills

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Tuesday gave assent to four bills passed by the provincial assembly, said a notification issued by Assembly Secretariat here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Tuesday gave assent to four bills passed by the provincial assembly, said a notification issued by Assembly Secretariat here.

It said the bills including "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vagrancy Restraint Bill,2020, KP Government Rest Houses and Tourism Properties (Development, Management and Regulation) Bill 2020, KP Civil Administration (Public Service and Good Governance) Bill 2020 and KP Panagah Bill 2020 have been published as Acts of the Provincial Legislature of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Provincial Assembly 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Role of technology pivotal in era of social media, ..

2 minutes ago

Committee formed to look into matters of residenti ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar to visit ..

2 minutes ago

Finnish President Says Concerned Over 2 Recent Ant ..

10 minutes ago

Photographic exhibition to mark Kashmir Solidarity ..

10 minutes ago

China issues 9.95 bln yuan additional funds for pu ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.