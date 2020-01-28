Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman gives assent to four KP Assembly bills

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Tuesday gave assent to four bills passed by the provincial assembly, said a notification issued by Assembly Secretariat here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Tuesday gave assent to four bills passed by the provincial assembly, said a notification issued by Assembly Secretariat here.

It said the bills including "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vagrancy Restraint Bill,2020, KP Government Rest Houses and Tourism Properties (Development, Management and Regulation) Bill 2020, KP Civil Administration (Public Service and Good Governance) Bill 2020 and KP Panagah Bill 2020 have been published as Acts of the Provincial Legislature of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.