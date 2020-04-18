UrduPoint.com
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Proposes 8 Members Ulema Committee On Coronavirus Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 04:28 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman has proposed formation of an eight members committee of ulema with representation from all provinces on coronavirus situation.

He said the government remained in liaison with ulema-e-karam in consultation process especially for Holy month of Ramazan in the wake of coronavirus in the province.

Talking in a video link conference of ulema with President Dr. Arif Alvi in chair on Saturday, the governor proposed eight members ulema committee across the country in making decisions with government regarding Namaz and taraveeh prayers and other religious matters in the wake of coronavirus situation in the country.

He said the government and ulema were on the same page in tackling coronavirus pandemic in the province.

The Governor said ulema had fully cooperated with the Government in all important matters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and were agreed to implement all the suggestions of the Government and medical experts regarding adaptation of all precautionary measures against coronavirus during the Holy month of Ramazan.

He said Ulema had always extended positive support to the Government whenever it needed by the latter.

He said all ulema of KP had been included in consultation process from the day one and government and Ulema were agreed on anti coronavirus measures.

