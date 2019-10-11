Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman warns strict legal action against illegal appointments in varsities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Friday warned strict legal action against illegal and against the merit recruitment in the public sector varsities saying such recruitment and appointments would not be tolerated at any cast.

"By ensuring transparency and merit in the higher educational institution we would set an example for other departments," he expressed these views while chairing a senate meeting of the Islamia College Peshawar here at Governor House.

The Governor categorically said that strict legal action would be taken against those who committed irregularities in appointments in the universities and all the loopholes that allow corruption and irregularities would be eliminated.

He emphasized upon public sector universities to adopt financial discipline in preparation of budget and also directed Islamia college administration to overcome budgets deficits through internal arrangements.

The senate meeting discussed JIT report on irregularities during appointment process in the said educational institution.

Later the senate gave conditional approval of the current fiscal budget 2019-20 of the Islamia College.