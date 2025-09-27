Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Stresses Education As Key To National Progress

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stresses education as key to national progress

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said that education is the foundation of a nation’s progress and prosperity and that institutions spreading knowledge in far-flung areas deserve the highest appreciation.

He expressed these views while addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony of Al-Abbas school & College in Tehsil Paharpur where a large number of students, teachers, parents, and local dignitaries were present.

The governor praised Al-Abbas School & College for its performance, describing it as a positive model for the promotion of quality education in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the provincial government stood ready to extend full cooperation to such institutions, particularly those serving the community at the private level.

Governor Kundi distributed prizes among students who achieved outstanding academic results and congratulated their parents and teachers for their role in nurturing talent. Students presented national songs, speeches, and tableaus, which were warmly applauded by the audience.

The principal and management of Al-Abbas School & College thanked the governor for gracing the occasion and termed his visit an honor for the institution.

Recent Stories

Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

6 minutes ago
 Three suspects arrested for posting offensive vide ..

Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..

55 minutes ago
 Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears ..

Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

1 hour ago
 Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional st ..

Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam

3 hours ago
 Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM S ..

Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

3 hours ago
Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000 ..

Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..

4 hours ago
 Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is t ..

Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..

5 hours ago
 AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Tr ..

AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo

5 hours ago
 Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, question ..

Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards

6 hours ago
 Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India capta ..

Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..

6 hours ago
 Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan