Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stresses education as key to national progress

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said that education is the foundation of a nation’s progress and prosperity and that institutions spreading knowledge in far-flung areas deserve the highest appreciation.

He expressed these views while addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony of Al-Abbas school & College in Tehsil Paharpur where a large number of students, teachers, parents, and local dignitaries were present.

The governor praised Al-Abbas School & College for its performance, describing it as a positive model for the promotion of quality education in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the provincial government stood ready to extend full cooperation to such institutions, particularly those serving the community at the private level.

Governor Kundi distributed prizes among students who achieved outstanding academic results and congratulated their parents and teachers for their role in nurturing talent. Students presented national songs, speeches, and tableaus, which were warmly applauded by the audience.

The principal and management of Al-Abbas School & College thanked the governor for gracing the occasion and termed his visit an honor for the institution.