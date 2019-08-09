UrduPoint.com
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visits Cattle Market

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 06:39 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman visited cattle market at Bacha Khan chowk here Friday and bought sacrificial animals for Eid-ul-Adha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman visited cattle market at Bacha Khan chowk here Friday and bought sacrificial animals for Eid-ul-Adha.

The Governor on the occasion inspected the cattle market and met with the cattle sellers and buyers.

He also inspected the safety arrangements adopted by Livestock Department for cattle and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the department.

