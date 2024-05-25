Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits Iranian Embassy to condole Iranian President martyrdom

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Saturday visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad and expressed his condolences to the Iranian ambassador on the martyrdom of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, Iranian Foreign Minister and other comrades.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prayed for the martyred Iranian President and his comrades, patience and patience for the bereaved and the Iranian people.

The governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also entered words of condolence in the guest book of the embassy in honor of the Iranian president. “I express my condolences to the government and people of Iran on behalf of the government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Faisal Karim Kundi said.

Faisal Karim Kundi shares the grief of the bereaved families and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this hour of sorrow and grief.

Undoubtedly, the martyrdom of Dr. Syyed Ibrahim Raisi is a great shock for the Iranian people, Faisal Karim Kundi said. Pakistan has lost a brotherly friend like Dr. Raisi who is sincere and possessing high qualities, Faisal Karim Kundi said.

He also visited the Iranian Consulate General Peshawar on the tragic accident and expressed his condolences on behalf of himself and the people of the province.

Iranian Ambassador Raza Amiri Moghaddam thanked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for coming to the Iranian Embassy to offer condolences.

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Governor Faisal Karim Kundi are grateful for sharing the grief of the Iranian people, the Iranian ambassador said. “I will visit Peshawar very soon to congratulate you on assuming the constitutional position of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, " the Iranian Ambassador said.