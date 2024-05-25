Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visits Iranian Embassy To Condole Iranian President Martyrdom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits Iranian Embassy to condole Iranian President martyrdom

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Saturday visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad and expressed his condolences to the Iranian ambassador on the martyrdom of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, Iranian Foreign Minister and other comrades.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prayed for the martyred Iranian President and his comrades, patience and patience for the bereaved and the Iranian people.

The governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also entered words of condolence in the guest book of the embassy in honor of the Iranian president. “I express my condolences to the government and people of Iran on behalf of the government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Faisal Karim Kundi said.

Faisal Karim Kundi shares the grief of the bereaved families and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this hour of sorrow and grief.

Undoubtedly, the martyrdom of Dr. Syyed Ibrahim Raisi is a great shock for the Iranian people, Faisal Karim Kundi said. Pakistan has lost a brotherly friend like Dr. Raisi who is sincere and possessing high qualities, Faisal Karim Kundi said.

He also visited the Iranian Consulate General Peshawar on the tragic accident and expressed his condolences on behalf of himself and the people of the province.

Iranian Ambassador Raza Amiri Moghaddam thanked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for coming to the Iranian Embassy to offer condolences.

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Governor Faisal Karim Kundi are grateful for sharing the grief of the Iranian people, the Iranian ambassador said. “I will visit Peshawar very soon to congratulate you on assuming the constitutional position of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, " the Iranian Ambassador said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iran Visit Faisal Karim Kundi Government

Recent Stories

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

59 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

4 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

5 hours ago
 Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

5 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

8 hours ago
 KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF tal ..

KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..

17 hours ago
 IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing person ..

IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases

17 hours ago
 Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab S ..

Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary

17 hours ago
 PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

17 hours ago
 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Champions ..

1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan