Governor KP acknowledges role of Federal Ombudsman Office in resolving public grievances

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi here on Monday acknowledged the important role of Federal Ombudsman Office in resolution of public grievances.

The Governor expressed these views during a meeting with Mushtaq Ahmad Jadoon, regional head of Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mushtaq Jadoon presented performance report of the Peshawar region, including Mardan, Peshawar, and Kohat divisions, to the KP Governor.

He highlighted the ongoing efforts taken on the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi to quickly address public complaints against federal ministries and divisions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that the government departments are servants of the people and are accountable.

He instructed federal ministries to promptly submit formal reports to the Governor House regarding complaints received from the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat.

He stressed that Governor House is an institution of constitutional significance, ensuring the protection of law and upholding its sanctity under all circumstances.