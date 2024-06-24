Open Menu

Governor KP Acknowledges Role Of Federal Ombudsman Office In Resolving Public Grievances

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Governor KP acknowledges role of Federal Ombudsman Office in resolving public grievances

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi here on Monday acknowledged the important role of Federal Ombudsman Office in resolution of public grievances.

The Governor expressed these views during a meeting with Mushtaq Ahmad Jadoon, regional head of Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mushtaq Jadoon presented performance report of the Peshawar region, including Mardan, Peshawar, and Kohat divisions, to the KP Governor.

He highlighted the ongoing efforts taken on the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi to quickly address public complaints against federal ministries and divisions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that the government departments are servants of the people and are accountable.

He instructed federal ministries to promptly submit formal reports to the Governor House regarding complaints received from the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat.

He stressed that Governor House is an institution of constitutional significance, ensuring the protection of law and upholding its sanctity under all circumstances.

Related Topics

Resolution Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Kohat Mardan Faisal Karim Kundi All From Government

Recent Stories

Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

1 hour ago
 Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most ..

Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today

2 hours ago

SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA

19 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

2 days ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

2 days ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

2 days ago
 Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan