Governor KP Advocates Enhanced Pak-Oman Trade
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 05:20 PM
Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A delegation of Pakistani-origin businessmen residing in Oman called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi at his residence here Wednesday and discussed strengthening bilateral trade, tourism and economic collaboration.
Ahmad Kundi, Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party in KP Assembly, was also present at the meeting.
The delegation was led by Shaandar Bukhari and included M. Imran Siddiqui, Ahmad Subhani and Sajjad Hussain all distinguished members of the Pakistani business community in Oman.
Governor Kundi highlighted the potential of launching a direct ferry service between Pakistan and Oman, viewing it as a means to promote tourism and facilitate trade.
He assured the delegation that the issues raised particularly those related to visa challenges faced by overseas Pakistanis would be presented at the Federal level for appropriate action.
The Governor acknowledged the vital contributions of the nearly 450,000 Pakistanis residing in Oman, who remit approximately $1.4 billion annually. Pakistan’s main exports to Oman include fruits, vegetables, meat, and cereals, with a total export value of around $173.3 million in 2023.
The delegation invited Governor Kundi to visit Oman to explore future partnerships. The Governor welcomed the invitation and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting its diaspora and enhancing economic ties with Oman.
