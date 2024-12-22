Governor KP Announces Formation Of Political, Technical Committees For Peace
Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday announced the formation of political and technical committees in line with the unanimous decision made at the All Parties Conference.
The committees aim to promote harmony among political parties and address key issues in the province.
The notification, signed by Governor Kundi, reveals the establishment of an 11-member political committee and a 12-member technical committee.
The political committee, chaired by Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, includes the following members Federal Minister Engineer Amir Maqam Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao Qaumi Watan Party, Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Mian Iftikhar Hussain Awami National Party, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha Pakistan Peoples Party, Mohsin Dawar National Democratic Movement, Professor Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Jamaat-e-Islami, Mahmood Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian, Pervez Khattak Former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shaukat Ullah Khan Representative of merged districts.
This committee will work on enhancing cooperation between political parties and will make recommendations to reach a consensus on significant matters, fostering a unified political environment in the province.
Additionally, a 12-member technical committee has been established, which will oversee the monitoring of developmental projects and provide technical suggestions.
The members of this committee include, Dr. Ibadullah Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Maulana Lutf-ur-Rehman Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Ahmed Karim Kundi Pakistan Peoples Party, Inayat Ullah Khan Jamaat-e-Islami, Akhundzada Sikandar Zaman Qaumi Watan Party, Sangeen Khan (Awami National Party), Kifayat Ullah Khan National Democratic Movement, Malik Habib Noor Orakzai Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian, Ghazan Jamal Merged Districts, Akhundzada Chattaan Merged Districts, Hamaayat Ullah Khan Expert and Musharaf Rasool Expert.
The technical committee will focus on advising on developmental issues and promoting cooperation between different parties on key technical matters.
These committees are part of efforts to foster coordination and mutual understanding, ensuring progress and harmony in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Recent Stories
UAE hosts major global sporting events in December
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing
S. Korea successfully launches 3rd spy satellite into orbit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar
Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fujairah International Arabian H ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 2,76,279 e-challan tickets issued through Safe City cameras in Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
Governor KP announces formation of political, technical committees for peace2 minutes ago
-
Over 3,700 trained at capital police college Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
DC visits Sambrial tehsil2 minutes ago
-
HIU resolves 99 murder Cases, arrests 229 suspects in 11 months2 minutes ago
-
AVLU arrests 131, recovers 392.7 mln3 minutes ago
-
Muzaffarabad transforms into a snow-kissed paradise this winter: Report12 minutes ago
-
Passenger coach caught fire near Kalar Kahar12 minutes ago
-
Pucar-15’ helpline ensures swift emergency response in Islamabad12 minutes ago
-
DPO inquires after injured constable13 minutes ago
-
State land retrieved from land grabbers22 minutes ago
-
Minister, MPAs review sanitation in Sialkot23 minutes ago