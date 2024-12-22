Open Menu

Governor KP Announces Formation Of Political, Technical Committees For Peace

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday announced the formation of political and technical committees in line with the unanimous decision made at the All Parties Conference.

The committees aim to promote harmony among political parties and address key issues in the province.

The notification, signed by Governor Kundi, reveals the establishment of an 11-member political committee and a 12-member technical committee.

The political committee, chaired by Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, includes the following members Federal Minister Engineer Amir Maqam Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao Qaumi Watan Party, Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Mian Iftikhar Hussain Awami National Party, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha Pakistan Peoples Party, Mohsin Dawar National Democratic Movement, Professor Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Jamaat-e-Islami, Mahmood Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian, Pervez Khattak Former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shaukat Ullah Khan Representative of merged districts.

This committee will work on enhancing cooperation between political parties and will make recommendations to reach a consensus on significant matters, fostering a unified political environment in the province.

Additionally, a 12-member technical committee has been established, which will oversee the monitoring of developmental projects and provide technical suggestions.

The members of this committee include, Dr. Ibadullah Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Maulana Lutf-ur-Rehman Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Ahmed Karim Kundi Pakistan Peoples Party, Inayat Ullah Khan Jamaat-e-Islami, Akhundzada Sikandar Zaman Qaumi Watan Party, Sangeen Khan (Awami National Party), Kifayat Ullah Khan National Democratic Movement, Malik Habib Noor Orakzai Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian, Ghazan Jamal Merged Districts, Akhundzada Chattaan Merged Districts, Hamaayat Ullah Khan Expert and Musharaf Rasool Expert.

The technical committee will focus on advising on developmental issues and promoting cooperation between different parties on key technical matters.

These committees are part of efforts to foster coordination and mutual understanding, ensuring progress and harmony in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

