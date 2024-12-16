Governor KP Approves Summary Of Shafqat Ayaz As SACM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 06:34 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday approved the appointment summary of Shafqat Ayaz as Special Assistant to Chief Minister and also approved the summary of denotification of Mashal Azam Yousafzai as cabinet member.
The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recommended the appointment of Shafqat Ayaz as Special Assistant and denotification of Special Assistant Mashal Azam Yousafzai.
Following this, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, has approved the summaries and sent back to the Chief Minister’s office.
