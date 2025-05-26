Governor KP arrives in Quetta, visits CMH Quetta to inquire about injured children of Khuzdar attack

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday arrived in Quetta and, along with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, visited CMH Quetta to inquire about the health of children injured in the tragic Khuzdar attack.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti announced financial assistance of Rs. 1 million for the families of each martyr and Rs. 500,000 for the injured victims, a handout issued by CM’s Secretariat said. He strongly condemned the attack, adding that the targeting of innocent children by “terrorists of Fitna al-Hindustan” reflected the cowardice of the perpetrators.

“The people of Balochistan are peace-loving and patriotic,” said CM Bugti.

“We are indebted to the sacred blood of our innocent martyrs and take immense pride in their sacrifices. The evil intentions of a handful of terrorists will be crushed, and each drop of our children’s blood will be avenged.”

Governor Kundi expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs and echoed similar sentiments. “Our country is facing threats from both internal and external terrorism,” he said. “Just as our armed forces have given a befitting response to foreign aggression, our brave military will ensure these internal saboteurs meet their ultimate fate.” Both leaders vowed to stand united against terrorism and pledged continued efforts to restore peace and security across the country.