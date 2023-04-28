Governor KP assures support for academia

Under the auspices of Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP), Higher Education Commission, Pakistan (HEC) in collaboration with selected Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) kick-started Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Provincial League here at University of Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Under the auspices of Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP), Higher Education Commission, Pakistan (HEC) in collaboration with selected Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) kick-started Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Provincial League here at University of Peshawar.

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali was the Chief Guest of the Ceremony whereas Chairman HEC was the Guest of Honor. Prior to formally announcing the opening of the Volleyball Provincial League, the guests jointly laid the foundation stone of the state-of-the-art Volleyball Academy at the University.

The purpose of PMYP initiatives is to hunt talent and build infrastructure in the country for inculcating sports culture and providing youth with an opportunity to indulge in physical activities.

In the league, the teams of both men and women from five regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa namely Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Hazara, and Bannu will compete. The outperforming players from these teams will then be selected for attending extensive training camps. The players will be given coaching, training, and mentorship in these camps to enhance their capability. After successful completion of training, two teams from each province would fight for National League.

While addressing the gathering, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali said that nations' progress is the fruit of visionary leadership, and we foresee our youth to be able leaders who will make us proud. He further said that it is the time for educational institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take up the challenge and make our country a self-sustainable state by revolutionizing the agricultural sector along with conducting research on mining and minerals of the province.

He maintained that, through the infrastructure established in the historic institution, young players of Volleyball will continue their legacy of serving in Pakistan's national volleyball team. He also assures of his support to the Academia; recalling his teachers and mentors in his upbringing.

Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman HEC said that I am humbled to be part of this historic moment.

He said that under PSDP funded projects, HEC is funding Rs. 80 billion to the universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the aim of investing multimillion rupees in the higher education sector is to provide a conducive environment for our youngsters to make them better humans.

The Chairman HEC maintained that we are focusing on every aspect of human development in the higher education sector so that the future leaders can make this world a better place to live. He said that despite various challenges, the higher education sector is performing efficiently under the able guidance of Vice Chancellors.

He also announced that if young players are talented enough to qualify for International Competitions like Olympics, HEC is willing to finance them so that our players can represent Pakistan on every forum.

He also informed that HEC will sooner formulate an exclusive sports university in collaboration with foreign universities.

Syed Aqil Shah, Senior Vice President Pakistan Olympics Association said it is indeed satisfying to know that the recurring government is not only focusing on hunting talented players but is also establishing infrastructure to bring long-lasting results.

In his opening remarks, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees, Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar greeted the guests and briefed them about the Volleyball academy. He said that through a successful Talent Hunt in the province, we have been able to hunt amazing players who will join the Volleyball Academy next year to become established Volleyball players.

The Vice chancellors of the universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Vice Chancellor of FATA University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jahanzaib Khan, Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht, Vice Chancellor of Hazara University Prof. Dr. Mohsin Nawaz, officials of Pakistan Volleyball Federation, and former national and international players of Volleyball along with aspiring volleyball players (men and women) also joined the ceremony.