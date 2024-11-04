Governor KP assures support to foster a business-friendly environment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday assured the business community of his support in addressing their concerns, reinforcing the commitment of the Governor’s Office to foster a business-friendly environment in KP.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to increasing business activity and addressing security concerns facing the business community.

He remarked this during his meeting with the top brass of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI) during his best to the chamber. He outlined the ongoing initiatives to improve infrastructure, enhance law enforcement capabilities, and promote economic growth in KP.

“The government is utilizing all available resources to tackle law and order and improve security across the province, along with upgrading roads, educational institutions, and medical facilities,” he said.

The governor underscored the importance of fostering cooperation among institutions to activate Central Asia's trade routes. He also emphasized that political stability and economic growth were essential goals that required the support of all political parties.

He encouraged RCCI to prepare proposals for the upcoming fiscal budget to ensure the needs and priorities of the business community are addressed. He noted the shared responsibility of enhancing Pakistan’s image internationally, stating.

'All institutions must work collaboratively to promote Pakistan in a positive image', he added.

In his welcoming remarks, president RCCI Usman Shaukat presented an overview of the Chamber’s current activities and initiatives.

He emphasized that a significant portion of Rawalpindi’s business activity was closely connected to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), highlighting Rawalpindi's role as a key trade route with Afghanistan and Central Asia, which facilitates two-way cargo transit and sustains millions of jobs.

He urged the Governor to support business and infrastructure development in key sectors, particularly mining, minerals, and tourism, which includes both domestic and religious tourism.

Later, during a Q&A session, RCCI members highlighted key concerns, including the need for enhanced local partnerships in the mining sector, tourism development, expo centers, and funding for former FATA regions.

Discussions also addressed eliminating illegal stone crushing, reducing the tax burden on the middle class, fostering entrepreneurship among women and youth, and maintaining continuity in economic policies.

The meeting concluded with President Usman Shaukat presenting a commemorative shield to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi in appreciation of his visit and commitment to the business community.

Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, executive committee members, Former Presidents, Asad Mashadi, Raja Amer Iqbal, Saqib Rafiq, Vice Chairman of Loi Jirga Haji Muhammad Latif, women members, and a substantial number of business leaders from diverse sectors also attended the meeting.