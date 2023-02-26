UrduPoint.com

Governor KP Attends Dastar Bandi Ceremony In Darwish Masjid

Published February 26, 2023

Governor KP attends Dastar Bandi ceremony in Darwish Masjid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Federal Minister Maulana Abdul Shakoor along with other prominent Ulamas here on Sunday attended the Durood-do-Salam, Khatam Bukhari Sharif and Dastar Bandi ceremony.

The Governor KP distributed certificates among hundreds of students besides participating in the Dastar Bandi of the students who memorized Bukhari Sharif and Quran.

"We were blessed that Islamic Republic of Pakistan was freed by the blessings of Almighty Allah and in the name of Kalma Tayyaba", the Governor said on this occasion in his brief speech.

Madrasahs are the strong fortresses of islam, the doors and walls of which are strong with the power of monotheism and illuminated with the light of faith, he added.

Jama Imdad Uloom Islamia, Jama Masjid Darwish scholars and parents of its students deserve tribute, the Governor said and added, all the students who have the knowledge of religion in their hearts have heavy responsibilities.

"All of you are ambassadors of Islam, follow the life of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and spread his fragrance throughout the country to end sectarianism and extremism," the Governor said while advising the students on the occasion. "We have to play a role together for the development and prosperity of the nation including the survival of our country Pakistan," he further added.

Addressing the students, the Governor KP said, all of you have chosen the path of Allah by acquiring the knowledge of Quran and Hadith, stick to it and bring peace and harmony everywhere. "Whether I am in government or not, we stand shoulder to shoulder with you in all circumstances and assure you of our full cooperation," the Governor KP concluded.

