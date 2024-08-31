Governor KP attends Turkey’s Victory Day celebration, emphasizes bilateral relations

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi made a special appearance at the Victory Day celebration of Turkey here on Saturday and said that the relationship between Pakistan and Turkey is one of enduring brotherhood.

The event, which was attended by the Turkish Ambassador, along with several other foreign ambassadors and prominent government and political figures, marked a significant occasion.

During the celebration, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people and government of Turkey on their Victory Day and emphasized the strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

In his address, he praised Turkey’s development and its role on the global stage, highlighting the historical and fraternal ties between the two countries.

Governor Kundi said that the relationship between Pakistan and Turkey is one of enduring brotherhood, characterized by unbroken ties of Islamic camaraderie, love, devotion, and friendship. He acknowledged the resilience and spirit of the Turkish nation, commemorating the significance of Victory Day as a symbol of Turkey’s courage and perseverance.

He congratulated the Turkish Ambassador and his team for organizing a successful event, underscoring how the occasion highlighted the importance of furthering cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

The governor, along with other distinguished guests, also participated in a ceremonial cake-cutting to mark the celebration.