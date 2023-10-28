Governor KP awards 445 MBBS and 150 BDS degree at AMC Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Governor KPK Haji Ghulam Ali awarded 445 MBBS and 150 BDS degrees to graduates of Ayub Medical College during the 8th Convocation ceremony on Saturday.

Among the graduates, 95 doctors were honored with gold medals for their exceptional achievements.

In his address to the ceremony, Governor Ghulam Ali emphasized the need for further research by doctorate degree holders in Abbottabad. He praised the medical profession and highlighted the doctors' role in bringing light into challenging situations.

The Governor also commended the doctors for their dedicated service to humanity, especially in difficult circumstances. He acknowledged the economic challenges faced by the province and the commitment of doctors to improve Pakistan's reputation. He urged young doctors to engage in research to attract more patients for treatment.