Open Menu

Governor KP Awards 445 MBBS And 150 BDS Degree At AMC Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Governor KP awards 445 MBBS and 150 BDS degree at AMC Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Governor KPK Haji Ghulam Ali awarded 445 MBBS and 150 BDS degrees to graduates of Ayub Medical College during the 8th Convocation ceremony on Saturday.

Among the graduates, 95 doctors were honored with gold medals for their exceptional achievements.

In his address to the ceremony, Governor Ghulam Ali emphasized the need for further research by doctorate degree holders in Abbottabad. He praised the medical profession and highlighted the doctors' role in bringing light into challenging situations.

The Governor also commended the doctors for their dedicated service to humanity, especially in difficult circumstances. He acknowledged the economic challenges faced by the province and the commitment of doctors to improve Pakistan's reputation. He urged young doctors to engage in research to attract more patients for treatment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Abbottabad Young Ghulam Ali Gold

Recent Stories

‘Slowly but surely,’: Naseem Shah shares his r ..

‘Slowly but surely,’: Naseem Shah shares his rehab journey

12 minutes ago
 Mariam Almheiri delivers keynote to Artic Circle A ..

Mariam Almheiri delivers keynote to Artic Circle Assembly

15 minutes ago
 106 nations to gather in 13th Sharjah Publishers C ..

106 nations to gather in 13th Sharjah Publishers Conference

45 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Learning Difficult ..

Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Learning Difficulties Forum

45 minutes ago
 ICASM 2023 continues to discuss aviation and space ..

ICASM 2023 continues to discuss aviation and space medicine in its 2nd day

1 hour ago
 140 publishers gain global market access insights ..

140 publishers gain global market access insights in Sharjah&#039;s &#039;Profes ..

1 hour ago
Telecom in Pakistan Advances As 5G Auction Committ ..

Telecom in Pakistan Advances As 5G Auction Committee Gets the Green Light

2 hours ago
 Liwa International Festival to attract over 1700 a ..

Liwa International Festival to attract over 1700 athletes

2 hours ago
 Court reserves verdict in treason case against Cap ..

Court reserves verdict in treason case against Captain Safdar

2 hours ago
 As many as 81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatria ..

As many as 81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatriated to their country

2 hours ago
 Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

3 hours ago
 The highly anticipated PHANTOM V series finally la ..

The highly anticipated PHANTOM V series finally launches in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan