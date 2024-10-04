Open Menu

Governor KP, British High Commissioner For Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 07:02 PM

Governor KP, British High Commissioner for strengthening bilateral relations

A meeting took place on Friday between Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in multiple sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) A meeting took place on Friday between Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in

multiple sectors.

The meeting was also attended by Ahmad Karim Kundi, Member of Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Discussions centered on developmental projects, and collaboration in education, health, culture, and sports.

The British High Commissioner assured support from the UK for developmental initiatives as well as cultural and sporting activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized the importance of investment and trade relations, along with the exchange of cultural delegations and the promotion of sports.

He said that these initiatives would help engage youth in positive activities.

He also proposed organizing joint programs with British teams and artists, as well as setting up sports competitions.

Both leaders agreed that cultural activities and sports are excellent means for youth training and skill development.

They expressed a commitment to enhance cooperation in these areas, which would not only strengthen public relations but also promoting cultural harmony.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to work on projects of common interest across various sectors.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Sports Exchange Education Provincial Assembly United Kingdom Faisal Karim Kundi From

Recent Stories

Gilani acknowledges invaluable contributions of te ..

Gilani acknowledges invaluable contributions of teachers to society

2 seconds ago
 Mauritius to hold legislative election on November ..

Mauritius to hold legislative election on November 10

3 seconds ago
 Afghan women can seek refugee status based on nati ..

Afghan women can seek refugee status based on nationality, gender: EU top court

4 seconds ago
 FDI rises by 55%, remittances up by 44%: Dr. Musad ..

FDI rises by 55%, remittances up by 44%: Dr. Musadik

4 minutes ago
 Revenge for Medvedev, Tsitsipas at Shanghai Master ..

Revenge for Medvedev, Tsitsipas at Shanghai Masters

4 minutes ago
 Giving teachers rightful place in society must for ..

Giving teachers rightful place in society must for promoting education: National ..

3 minutes ago
Farmers advised to start turnip cultivation

Farmers advised to start turnip cultivation

3 minutes ago
 KP CS directs authorities for full facilitation of ..

KP CS directs authorities for full facilitation of gemstone businesses

3 minutes ago
 Muchova stuns Sabalenka to set up Beijing semi-fin ..

Muchova stuns Sabalenka to set up Beijing semi-final with home hero Zheng

3 minutes ago
 10 killed, 1417 injured in 1371 RTCs in Punjab

10 killed, 1417 injured in 1371 RTCs in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Dera Police conduct mock exercise

Dera Police conduct mock exercise

3 minutes ago
 CM Murad voices concern over 7 new polio cases, ca ..

CM Murad voices concern over 7 new polio cases, calls for elected representative ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan