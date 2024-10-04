Governor KP, British High Commissioner for strengthening bilateral relations

A meeting took place on Friday between Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in multiple sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) A meeting took place on Friday between Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in

multiple sectors.

The meeting was also attended by Ahmad Karim Kundi, Member of Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Discussions centered on developmental projects, and collaboration in education, health, culture, and sports.

The British High Commissioner assured support from the UK for developmental initiatives as well as cultural and sporting activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized the importance of investment and trade relations, along with the exchange of cultural delegations and the promotion of sports.

He said that these initiatives would help engage youth in positive activities.

He also proposed organizing joint programs with British teams and artists, as well as setting up sports competitions.

Both leaders agreed that cultural activities and sports are excellent means for youth training and skill development.

They expressed a commitment to enhance cooperation in these areas, which would not only strengthen public relations but also promoting cultural harmony.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to work on projects of common interest across various sectors.

